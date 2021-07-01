Bond increased for man arrested on gun charge after request by prosecutors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was arrested Tuesday on a gun charge and bonded out of the Mahoning County jail found himself back in handcuffs Wednesday after prosecutors asked to increase his bond because he is tied to several recent shootings in the city.

Million Perry, 20, was being arraigned in municipal court before Magistrate Anthony Sertick on a fourth degree felony charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after he was arrested about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday at East Indianola and South avenues following a traffic stop.

Perry was free from the jail on a $5,000 bond he posted shortly after he was booked in. He hired a lawyer and came to court for his scheduled arraignment Wednesday afternoon.

He went back to the jail following his arraignment after his bond was increased to $50,000.

Assistant Prosecutor Gene Fehr asked for a $250,000 bond for Perry, saying Thursday that city police “believe he’s implicated in several recent shootings.” Fehr, however, did not have specifics.

Perry’s lawyer, Lou DeFabio, objected, calling it “outrageous,” after he was asked Thursday about prosecutors asking for such a high bond.

“It’s outrageous to me the state would ask for a quarter-of-a-million dollar bond on a charge that has yet to be filed,” DeFabio said

DeFabio said Fehr could not tell him what shooting or shootings his client may have been involved in, and he also noted that his client has no prior criminal record, posted bond, hired a lawyer with his own money and then came to court when he was supposed to, which should be factors for keeping his bond where it was.

Reports said police pulled over a car Perry was driving for excessive window tint, and when they got to the car, they could smell marijuana, reports said.

Reports said Perry gave police permission to search the car, and inside, police found a magazine loaded with 21 rounds of 9mm ammunition in the center console. In the back seat, they found an unloaded 9mm handgun and four more 9mm rounds in the trunk, reports said.

Reports said Perry told police the magazine was not his.

Messages seeking comment from Youngstown City Law Director Jeff Limbian and Chief of Detectives Rod Foley were not immediately returned. This report will be updated when if they wish to comment.