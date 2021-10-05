Bond continued for defendant in Youngstown murder case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond remains at $1 million for one of four suspects in a June 6 shooting death following his arraignment Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

An Oct. 12 trial date was set for Khayree Williams, 24, before Judge John Durkin.

Williams pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Nicole Alexander on a charge of aggravated murder for the shooting death of Kesean Bunch, 23.

Bunch was found shot to death in a parking lot at Glenwood and West LaClede avenues.

Williams was charged June 11 but was not arrested until Aug. 16 when members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force found him at a home on the West Side. He has been in the county jail since his arrest.

The bond that was continued Tuesday was set at his municipal court arraignment.

One other suspect in Bunch’s death is in custody. Police are looking for two other people.