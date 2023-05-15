STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- The Youngstown Bomb Squad returned to a house in Struthers after a grenade was found there Sunday night, according to a police report.

Authorities were called to the 400 block of Sixth Street just before 8 p.m.

Crews said that the grenade rolled out after a tarp was pulled from the ground. Reports said that a man found it when he was gardening.

After officers identified the object as a grenade, members of the bomb squad were called.

The bomb squad identified that the grenade was modified and not explosive. Crews took the grenade and the scene was cleared.