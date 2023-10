WARREN TWP. (WKBN) – The Youngstown Bomb Squad responded to Warren Township Sunday morning after someone who was magnet fishing found what they believed to be a large mortar round in the Mahoning River.

The discovery was made just before 9:40 a.m. Sunday morning. It was in the area near Nelson Mosier Road and Park Road Northwest in the township.

Courtesy: Warren Township Police

Warren Township Police Chief Benjamin Harrell said the bomb squad took the object.

At this point, it’s unknown whether the device was live or not.