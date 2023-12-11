YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –The U.S. Marshals Services issued a “be on the lookout” for local fugitive 21-year-old Anthony Gray.

Gray has active warrants for attempted murder.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to contact U.S. Marshals at 330-233-0158, Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force at 216-225-0045 or leave a tip online.

Gray is charged with attempted murder for the Sept. 5 shooting at Foster and George Street that put a man in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, including to the face.

Police said the victim was driving on the Madison Avenue Expressway at about 8 a.m. when a car Gray was riding in and the victim’s car collided.

The victim followed the other car to try and get insurance information, but when they were stopped, police say Gray got out of the car and fired several shots at the victim, who managed to drive himself to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

A passenger in the car, frightened by the gunfire, drove away, leaving Gray at the intersection. Police searched the area that morning and later that day for Gray but could not find him.

The victim managed to get the license plate of the other vehicle involved and gave it to police. They traced it to a home on the East Side, where it was found and towed for evidence.