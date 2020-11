According to village manager Jack Haney, they are having an issue at the water plant

SEBRING, Ohio (WYTV) – A boil warning has been issued for all Sebring water customers.

According to village manager Jack Haney, they are having an issue at the water plant, which led to the boil warning. It will be in effect until further notice.

Haney said they are running tests, and those tests are “going in the right direction.”

All water customers should boil their water before consuming it.