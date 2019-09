Residents should boil water used for drinking or ingesting for three to five minutes before using

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – There is a boil alert in effect until further notice for Brookfield Township.

The streets affected are:

– Route 7

– Bedford Road

– Warren-Sharon Road

– Yankee Run

– Lincoln Avenue

– Valley View Allotment

Residents should boil water used for drinking or ingesting for three to five minutes before using.