WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators are working to identify a man found dead on the train tracks in Warren.

Someone walking along the tracks in the area of North Street and North Park Avenue called 911 just before 10 a.m. after finding what appeared to be a dead body. When officers arrived, they found the deceased man.

Investigators say he appeared to have been shot several times and had been there for hours. At this point, they don’t know who the man is, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warren Police Detective John Greaver at 330-841-2723.