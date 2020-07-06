Body recovered from Mahoning River after reported by kayakers, police say

Kayakers discovered the body behind McDonald Steel against a tree around 7 p.m.

MCDONALD, Ohio (WYTV) – The McDonald Police Department was on scene recovering a body from the Mahoning River Sunday night.

According to Lieutenant Ryan Ronghi of McDonald Police Department, kayakers discovered the body behind McDonald Steel against a tree around 7 p.m.

McDonald PD located the body about an hour after the call from the kayakers.

Police are currently working with the Trumbull County Homicide Task Force and Coroner officer.

Police did not identify the body or give any further information.