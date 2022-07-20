WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Body piercings being allowed in tattoo shops are one step closer to being legal in Warren.

On Wednesday, the city’s board of health passed a recommendation by a unanimous vote.

Previously, city council decided to table the vote to learn more about the topic.

One of the items the board of health added to the resolution was continuing education. Right now, tattoo artists and piercers already have to go through a course put on by the OSHA.

“I can suggest, perhaps we want to add in some continuing education and requirements to our education,” said Charles Ohlin with the Warren City Board of Health.

Now, the vote goes to Warren City Council for their next meeting on Tuesday.