BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The coroner and detectives were called to Market Street in Boardman shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday for a body that was found on the sidewalk.

A body was covered in a sheet in front of a business plaza across from the former elementary school. The plaza sits between Meadowbrook and Erskine avenues.

At this time the cause of death is unknown. Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth said no foul play is suspected at this time and that the investigation is ongoing with the coroner’s office.

Brian Oehlbeck, Hanna Erdmann and Patty Coller contributed to this report.