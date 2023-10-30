YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman was found dead Sunday night after a possible hit-and-run, according to a release from the City of Youngstown.

Officers responded just after 8 p.m. Sunday after reports that a person was lying face down in the area of Warren and Rosedale avenues. The release states the woman was dead in the roadway, possibly struck by or thrown from a car.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

There are no suspects or suspect vehicles at this time. The Accident Investigation Unit, coroner and crime lab all responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accident Investigation Unit at 330-742-8777 or 330-742-8946.