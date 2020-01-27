Body found in vehicle in Youngstown

Police got reports of shots being fired in that area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Police are investigating the discovery of a body in a car on the 700 block of Parkview Ave.

Police got reports of shots being fired in that area around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

When officers got there, they found the body of a white man inside the parked car.

Police say he had multiple gunshot wounds. The coroner is working to identify the victim.

Police Chief Robin Lees said it appears that the 35-year-old man was shot from the passenger’s side of the vehicle. The victim was found slumped over the console of the victim in the driver’s seat but police are not sure yet if the man was inside the vehicle when he was shot.

The man’s death is the first homicide in the city in 2020 and the first since a triple homicide Dec. 12 on West Delason Avenue.

In 2019, Youngstown had 20 homicides.

33 WYTV News will continue to follow this developing story.