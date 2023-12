NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police are investigating after a body was found in the city.

Police first got the call around 9:36 a.m. Thursday. The deceased man was discovered in a wooded area behind a business in the 5100 block of Youngstown Warren Road.

Capt. John Marshall says police have identified the man, but are working to notify his next of kin. Marshall says at this point, the circumstances surrounding the man’s death don’t appear to be suspicious.