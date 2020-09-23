Body found along off-road path in Liberty Township

Investigators said it looks like someone brought the body to a path off the road and dropped it off

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A body was found in Liberty Township Wednesday morning.

Investigators are at the scene off of Logangate Road. The area looks like a driving path that goes off the road, not far from the railroad tracks.

The body was found about 40 feet from the road but was clearly visible. A person passing by saw it and called police around 8:15 a.m.

Investigators said it looks like someone brought the body there and dropped it off.

They said drug paraphernalia was found near the body.

