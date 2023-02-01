HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol found a body on the road at the I-80 exit in Hubbard Wednesday morning.

The body was found at the 232-mile marker at I-80. The call came in around 7 a.m. about a car along I-80.

Troopers believe that the person was hit and they’re now looking for help to find the driver who hit the person.

Investigators believe that the victim was filling the car’s tank with gas when the victim was struck.

The victim has not been identified.

Traffic is backed up in the eastbound lanes. The right lane is blocked on I-80 East beyond SR-193/Belmont Avenue.

Those with information on the incident are asked to call the Warren post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

We are working to gather more information on the incident. Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.