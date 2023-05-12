Warning: This report and video contain allegations and descriptions of animal abuse.

ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – We’re learning more now about an incident earlier this month involving a man whose goats got out of their pen in Ellsworth Township.

WKBN First News obtained this body camera video from the sheriff’s office when deputies were called to Robert Stare’s property on Akron-Canfield Road May 3 after neighbors complained Stare’s goats were running free and destroying their property.

At one point, Stare can be seen catching the goats and tossing them back into their pen, but two of the animals got caught in an electric fence and had to be freed.

Stare is due back in court next month on animal cruelty charges and was ordered to provide proof the goats are being properly cared for.