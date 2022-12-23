STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newly released footage shows first responders saving a young girl from a burning house in Struthers Wednesday night.

The fire sent one man to the hospital with serious burns.

The footage above shows two patrolmen quickly finding a 12-year-old girl in an upstairs window screaming for help.

The officers grabbed a ladder and climbed, rescuing the girl within minutes of arrival.

The video also shows first responders performing medical services on one of the burn victims while they waited for an ambulance.

The family dog died in the fire.

Campbell, Poland and Springfield fire departments all helped on the scene.

The home was a total loss in the fire, which was caused by a kerosene heater.