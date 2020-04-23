Bodies of two men dumped on Youngstown’s east side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Police are investigating after two men were found dumped on a road on Youngstown’s far east side.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said officers received a call about 2 p.m. that there was a body in the road.

When police arrived, they found a man lying in the middle of the road. After checking the area, they found another body in the woods about 10 feet off the road in the woods.

The deaths are being investigated as homicides, which now gives Youngstown 11 homicides. Last year the city had 20 homicides.

Both victims are white men in their 20s or 30s, Blackburn said. Both men had been shot.