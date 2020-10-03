Bobby Ocean Band back at it in Austintown, playing first show since February

Now that the Bobby Ocean Band is back, they played at JR'z Pub in Austintown Friday night

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The coronavirus has canceled a lot of events, including live music. But Friday night, a musician from Warren and his band were back together for the first time since February.

The virus put many things on pause, including the music industry.

“It put a terrible damper in all the musicians’ pockets. We had no shows at all throughout the whole summer pretty much,” said Bobby Ocean, with the Bobby Ocean Band.

But Ocean didn’t let the pandemic stop him or his band from doing what they love.

“We were in Nashville, recorded the first three songs off the album, three singles that were released back in June,” he said.

Now that the Bobby Ocean Band is back, they played at JR’z Pub in Austintown.

“We’re excited because this is actually the first show back with the full band, so we’re excited. I think that last show we had was in February I believe, with the full band,” Ocean said.

The owner of JR’z Pub, Jeff Richards, is a former musician. He says he can relate to these local bands, which is why he’s making it a priority to get them back on stage.

“It’s been a while so we’re trying to ramp up as best we can. Hopefully, we will be allowed to open a little later, that would be nice,” Richards said.

The pub did have tables spread apart for social distancing.

Richards says they are booked with bands for the month of October.