Bob Evans recalls some pork sausage products due to possible contamination

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Bob Evans Farms, of Xenia, Ohio, is recalling approximately 4,200 pounds of pork sausage product that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically thin, blue rubber.

The announcement was made Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The raw pork sausage item was produced on Dec. 17, 2020. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

1-lb. chubs containing “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code 0352 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of “JAN 31 21” represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6785” printed directly above the “USE/FRZ BY” date. These items were shipped to retail locations in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered when Bob Evans received consumer complaints.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators and/or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Alison Emery, Director of Communications, Bob Evans Farms Inc. at 614-778-1886 or alison.emery@bobevansfoods.com.