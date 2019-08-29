Boardman’s Save-A-Lot reopening with new look after flood damage

The Save-A-Lot on US 224 has been completely refurbished, which was needed after the storm damage in May

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Save-A-Lot in Boardman has been closed since its plaza flooded by heavy rains almost three months ago. The store owner said it will be reopening next week.

Henry Nemenz said this is the first time he has seen what severe flooding is capable of.

“Twenty-five to 30 years I’ve been in this business, I’ve never had a store flood. The extent of damage that we saw, never saw that before,” said Nemenz.

The Save-A-Lot on US 224 has been completely refurbished, which was needed after the storm damage in May.

“It was pretty bad. Any product that had been touched by water had to be discarded, so we threw a lot of product away,” Nemenz said. “We had sewer back-up and once you get sewer back-up, you’re talking a whole other problem.”

He said the water got up to about five inches and cost the store nearly $50,000 in damages. At first, Nemenz did not think it would take as long to clean up.

“I thought we’d reopen within a week. I was not expecting we had to empty the store totally out.”

Once Nemenz saw how much work went into it, he knew it was going to take much longer than anticipated.

“Pulling the refrigeration away from the wall kind of tore at me because, at that point, I knew we were going to be closed a lot longer than I had hoped for,” Nemenz said.

He said the store was already out-of-date, so this was the perfect opportunity to give it a new look.

“We might as well go ahead and remodel, put new equipment in, freshen the store up, give it the new decor,” Nemenz said. “We put in new cases, all new refrigeration cases. We’re putting in all-new shelving.”

The store is planning to have a soft opening on Tuesday for customers to come in and shop. Nemenz said this is to make sure everything can run smoothly before their grand opening.