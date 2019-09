The Mahoning County Health Department approved all of the necessary permits

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Save-A-Lot located on Route 224 held its soft opening on Tuesday after heavy flood damage back in May.

After the flood, the store had about five inches of water inside and caused roughly $50,000 in damage. Anything touched by water had to be thrown out.

The soft opening was to ensure that everything runs smoothly before the grand reopening.