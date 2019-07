Vehicles have been donated by businesses from all over the Valley

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Quaker and Steak and Lube in Boardman is hosting a Touch-a-Truck event at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Admission is free for kids 10 and younger, and it’s $3 for adults.

This will benefit the Boardman Akron Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network.

Vehicles have been donated by businesses from all over the Valley.

There will also be cotton candy, snow cones, a dunk tank and giant inflatable slide.

Quaker Steak and Lube is located at 435 Boardman Poland Rd.