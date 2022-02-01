Boardman’s newest restaurant offers gastropub-type menu

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new spot in Boardman open where you can watch your favorite game, have a date night or host a banquet dinner.

Legends, the latest bar and restaurant to pop up along Route 224, held its grand opening Tuesday night.

“It’s probably best to describe it as a gastropub-type menu,” said co-owner Brian Battaglia.

It was once Johnny’s restaurant and then Beef and Keg. But on Dec. 1, four partners bought everything inside the bar and in those two months, they made just a few tweaks.

“It needed warmed up. We brought it down with chandeliers in the dining room. We changed out the sconces on the wall. A lot of things like that to warm it up,” said co-owner Jim Klingensmith.

They also added a few TVs to give it that upscale sports bar feel with a menu to reflect it.

“Everything that we do on the menu is cooked in-house,” Battaglia said.

“The menu looks fabulous… I saw the mussels over there, they look really good. I think I’m gonna get those,” said customer Susi Schultz.

The menu features local staples, like pasta dishes, and mussels that come straight from the pot.

“Our goal is to have a menu that had enough variety and price points to where we would capture an audience maybe once or twice a week,” Battaglia said.

“Couple of my friends’ business associates are saying, ‘Are you nuts? Opening a business at this time, especially a restaurant?’ But everybody’s coming in,” Klingensmith said.

While many people have struggled with staffing, the owners say that’s one issue they haven’t run into.

“It’s daily that people are reaching out, asking if we’re still hiring,” Battaglia said.

A big bonus to renting the space is the banquet center attached. It can seat 30 to 180 people. It’s a big bonus that they have big plans for.

“We want to go back, I call it the ‘yesteryear.’ I wanna have events where we set up for couples dining. You’re gonna have your choice of dinners to choose from. We’re gonna have a jazz dinner night, a blues dinner night,” Klingensmith said. “Life’s short. We want people to enjoy it.”

Legends is open Mondays through Thursdays at 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. on the weekends.

The owners say they eventually want to host a brunch, too.