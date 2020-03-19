Boardman, Youngstown schools’ food service workers remain busy

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s a scene being repeated in school districts all around the area — food service workers preparing and packaging meals so kids still get something to eat, even when they’re learning from home.
“We’re trying to get them on a Monday rotation, where everybody comes on Mondays because that way, the families only have to come once a week,” said Natalie Winkle, Boardman Schools’ food service director.
In Boardman, 4,000 meals were picked up earlier this week — two per student for each weekday.
In Youngstown, workers prepared roughly 10,000 lunches and breakfasts for students and will put together another 15,000 for next week.
Workers in the district’s central kitchen can prepare close to three dozen meals a minute.
“I have 10 people working. They sit on both sides of the conveyor line. They will fill the lunch box with the items that we’re putting in that particular lunch,” said Sue Paris, Youngstown Schools’ chief of food services.
The districts are using food ordered through their regular suppliers, but extra items have been ordered so workers can accommodate all kids between the ages of 1 and 18 — even if those children go to private or parochial schools, or even neighboring districts.
“One of the rules that we’re trying to stay within our guidelines is the student needs to be present to receive the food. That’s just part of the guideline that the government has set down for us that we have to follow,” Winkle said.
Workers in both districts admit that as local grocery store shelves run low of food, their suppliers could eventually start running out, too.
“As long as I can pick up food products from my vendors and breakfast kits, we’re just gonna keep going until we can’t go any further. We’ll go ’til there’s nothing left,” Paris said.
They’re crossing their fingers that it never comes to that.
For a list of other schools offering breakfasts and lunches, click here.
Boardman Schools’ food distribution is happening at West Boulevard and Robinwood Elementary schools from noon to 7 p.m. on Mondays.
In Youngstown, food will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from buses.
Families should be aware that some foods do contain allergens such as peanut butter. If a child receives special diet meals from YCSD, per doctor’s order, call 330-744-7194 and arrange the pick up of special meals.
Mondays and Thursdays are call and pick-up days for special meals at YCSD’s Central Kitchen, located in the back of Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St.
The sites and approximate times for food distribution by bus:
- St. Anthony, 1155 Turin St., 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St., 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Former Hayes Middle School, 1616 Ford Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Ursuline High School, 750 Wick Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Harding Elementary School, 1903 Cordova Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Wick Park, bus will be on Broadway, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Kirkmere Elementary School, 2851 Kirk Road, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Volney Rogers Elementary School, 2400 S. Schenley Ave., 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Chaney High School, 731 S. Hazelwood Ave., 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Stambaugh Charter Academy, 2420 Donald Ave., 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Wonder Bread parking lot corner of Mahoning and Glacier avenues, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Palms, 301 Steel St., 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- McGuffey Elementary School, 310 S. Schenley Ave., 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Summit Academy Elementary School, 144 N. Schenley Ave., 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- East High School, 474 Bennington Ave., 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- L.E. Black Funeral Home, 1951 McGuffey Road, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Youngstown Academy of Excellence, 1408 Rigby St., 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Martin Luther King Elementary School, 2024 Mariner Ave,m 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- McGuffey Centre, 1649 Jacobs Road, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Kendis Circle, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Citi Trends, 2960 McCartney Road, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Rising Star Baptist Church, 2943 Wardle Ave., 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Victor and Buckeye streets, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Wilson Elementary School, 2725 Gibson St., 10 a.m. to noon.
- Former Princeton School, Hillman Avenue, 10 a.m. to noon.
- Williamson Elementary School, 58 Williamson Ave., 10 a.m. to noon.
- Horizon Science Academy, 3403 Southern Blvd., 10 a.m. to noon.
- Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, 3919 Southern Blvd., 10 a.m. to noon.
- Youngstown Playhouse, 600 Playhouse Lane, off of Glenwood Avenue, 10 a.m. to noon.
- Paul C. Bunn Elementary School, 1825 Sequoya, 10 a.m. to noon.
- Volney field parking lot, off of Glenwood, 10 a.m. to noon.
- Southside Academy, 1400 Oak Hill Ave., 10 a.m. to noon.
- Family Video, 2072 E. Midlothian Blvd., 10 a.m. to noon.
- Former Sheridan School, 3321 Hudson Avenue, 10 a.m. to noon.
- Glenwood Business Center, 2246 Glenwood Ave., 10 a.m. to noon.