BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — More than 100 pieces of sunflower art done by local artists are up for sale to benefit Ukraine.

Boardman’s YMCA is hosting the ongoing benefit.

The pieces were donated and many painted specifically for the sale. Organizer Suzanne Gray is an art teacher who painted an array of sunflowers, mostly in an expressionist style.

Her cousin lives in Ukraine and updates her daily with messages and photos.

“Sunflowers are the national flower of Ukraine. It kind of mirrors their flag — a blue sky and yellow sunflowers,” Gray said.

“I looked at the sunset and all the flowers in the field and it just made me feel like this is my happy place — like where I would want to be,” said 11-year-old buyer Anna Molly Watson.

Pieces are available at the Boardman YMCA. There is no need to be a member to purchase. Proceeds go towards the YMCA in Ukraine.