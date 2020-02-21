Boardman woman who admitted to causing friend’s death in crash getting out of prison early

Police said both she and her friend had drugs in their systems in 2017, when she led officers on a chase after shoplifting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman who admitted causing the death of her friend in a Youngstown car crash three years ago is getting out of prison early.

On Friday, Nicole Mitchell, of Boardman, was granted judicial release from her sentence.

In 2017, she pleaded guilty in connection with an accident that killer Taylor Duvall.

At the time, police said both had drugs in their systems and led police on a chase after shoplifting in Boardman.

As part of her release, Mitchell will have to enroll in a rehab program through the Community Corrections Association.