BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman woman was taken to the hospital after someone tried to break into her apartment, then shot at her.

It happened Sunday around midnight in the 4800 block of Erie Street.

Boardman Police received a call that a woman had been shot. Once they arrived, they kicked in a door and searched the apartment. They found the woman lying in the basement in a pool of blood, according to a report.

The woman told police someone tried breaking into her apartment through a window and then began shooting. She said she ran to get away and ended up falling down the basement stairs.

Police say she had “two holes / lacerations” in her leg and it appeared to be either gunshot wounds or possibly a broken leg. Police say the victim had a bone poking through her skin.

Police used a tourniquet to try and control the bleeding while the paramedics were on the way. They say the victim was in and out of consciousness.

Police were able to find several shell casings both outside and inside the home. Five were found in the driveway, belonging to both a .40 and .45 caliber weapon. There was also a shell casing in the kitchen and multiple bullet holes throughout the kitchen and basement.

Police say two bullets went through a wall and into the neighbor’s home. No one in that home was injured.