Boardman woman heads fundraising effort to fight childhood cancer

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. One Boardman woman has a passion for fighting this disease.

The Cure Starts Now Foundation is an international volunteer-run organization.

Of the money it raises, 97% goes toward fighting childhood cancer — specifically, a rare form known as DIPG.

Jane Midgley started a Northeast Ohio chapter of the foundation in 2017.

She has a passion for helping kids fight the disease, especially after learning the stories of children who fight it every day.

The foundation has two fundraisers every year and Midgley said the kindness and help it gets are incredible.

“This community is the most generous community. Forget unemployment, forget what’s happened in the past — these are the best people out there.”

On Saturday, September 14, the Northeast Ohio chapter will host a bocce social at the MVR in Youngstown. There will be live music, raffles, prizes, a lunch buffet and personal testimonies of families whose loved ones are affected by childhood cancer.

The event is in honor of Kasey Mikes, who lost her battle two years ago.