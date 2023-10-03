BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman woman is facing criminal charges after the fire department was called to a home on Brandon Avenue on Sunday night.

According to a police report, officers were also sent there after a report that a man and a woman were fighting and that a knife was involved.

Police arrived to find a large fire in a trash can, which was about 6 feet away from the garage that contained a propane tank. The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters, the report stated.

Police said a man at the home told police that he was arguing with Sabrina Olsavsky, 35, who sent him text messages stating, “I hope you like the smell of garbage because that is where your clothes are going,” and “I hope you weren’t too attached to your tools.”

The man told police that he arrived home just after 9:30 p.m. to find the trash can on fire, and he believed his belongings were inside. He then called police while pulling his truck out of the driveway to get away from the fire, according to the report.

The man told police that at that time, Olsavsky came toward him holding a kitchen knife in her hand. He said she was screaming and threatened to throw more belongings into the fire.

Police spoke with Olsavsky who said she had been out with a friend and came home to find the fire. She denied arguing with the man or setting the fire, the report stated.

Police seized a partially empty gasoline can from the front yard, a lighter from the garage floor, the kitchen knife that was found on the back patio of the home and Olsavsky’s cellphone, according to the report.

Police noted in their report that thousands of dollars worth of tools, clothing and household items were damaged during the incident.

Police arrested Olsavsky on charges of domestic violence — threats, arson and possession of criminal tools, according to the report. She was scheduled to appear in court on the charges Tuesday morning.