Boardman woman born in Italy celebrates 100th birthday

Her family and friends came from all over to wish her a happy birthday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you traveled down Rush Boulevard Sunday afternoon, you may have seen a line of cars. That’s because people were driving by celebrating a 100th birthday.

Antoinette Perry has three kids, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She lives in Boardman but was born in Italy before coming to America when she was six.

“I was very surprised, and then all my nieces and nephews came in from Cleveland and out of town. That’s something,” Perry said.

Perry is a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and the Cleveland Metro Hospital School of Nursing.

