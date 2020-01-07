Boardman, West Branch students win Congressional app challenge

Boardman High School students (L to R: Emma Davis, Ranean Sulebi, Alara Erzurum) won the Congressional App Challenge for Ohio’s 13th District

Students worked to create apps addressing real-world problems and their local congressman picked a winner

(WYTV) – Students from West Branch and Boardman are among those who won Ohio’s Congressional District App Challenge.

West Branch freshmen Jocelyn Carte and Jakob Williamson created an app that helps young children learn moral and character values. Congressman Bill Johnson gave them the prize for Ohio’s 6th District.

“The pair’s app, The School Experience, is intended to instill moral and character values in young children through an interactive, fun and educational game. It was very creative and well done,” Johnson said.

Congressman Tim Ryan gave the 13th District win to Boardman’s Emma Davis, Alara Erzurum and Ranean Sulebi.

On Tuesday, they gave him a demonstration of their app, “The Ohio Gun Obtaining Quiz,” which takes users through a series of yes or no questions about the state’s gun laws in different scenarios.

“It was just a really great experience, and I hope it’ll help to bring knowledge and understanding to everybody,” Davis said.

The students wanted to build something to address real-world events they are seeing.

“I’ve seen the El Paso shooting, the Dayton shooting and it’s, like, right here,” Sulebi said. “That got me thinking this could happen to me, this could happen at my school. You never know.”

Boardman students have won the app challenge twice in three years. West Branch students have won in their district two years in a row.

Winning apps from across the country will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol this spring.