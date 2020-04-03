Closings and delays
Boardman Twp. trustee stresses social distancing, promises support

A Boardman Township Trustee is reminding neighbors to practice social distancing

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Boardman Township Trustee is reminding neighbors to practice social distancing, even when going out for essentials.

Trustee Brad Calhoun sent a letter to residents, thanking them for stepping up to help their neighbors.

He highlighted cash donations, medical supplies and neighborhood bear hunts, where families can have a little fun putting pictures of bears or teddy bears in their windows.

Calhoun also pledged to continue serving the needs of the community.

“As we continue to navigate this crisis, rest assured our township employees will protect and serve our community. Alone we can do little, together we can do so much,” Calhoun said.

