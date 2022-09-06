BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman Township will be having a one-time trash pickup for its residents to help with storm cleanup.

In a partnership with Republic Services, Boardman Twp. residents can register for curbside bulk pickup by emailing their address to youngstownbulkrequest@republicservices.com.

Republic asks residents to keep individual trash items under 50 pounds. Here are more trash guidelines:

No tires or batteries

All loose items small enough to bag should be bagged

Carpet rolled tied or taped no longer than 4’

Lumber/construction debris no longer than 4’

Cardboard boxes broken down

All mattresses bagged and sealed

Republic is also offering free direct disposal at the landfill up to one ton. Boardman Twp. residents can haul to Carbon Limestone Landfill on South Stateline Road in Lowellville.

The first ton is free of charge, then $25/ton up to three tons of debris or trash.

Residents must show a current utility bill of any kind and a valid ID with a matching address.

Republic will also have two clean-up containers at the Boardman Township Government Center on Market Street starting Wednesday, Sept. 7, until Tuesday, Sept. 20.