BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Township trustees did not mince words in a response to surrounding communities’ unwillingness to support ambulance services in the township.

Canfield and Poland have both said that they will stop offering their ambulance services to Boardman, citing the volume of calls. They both will, however, help out in a mass casualty situation.

Boardman trustees sent an open letter Monday saying they are not happy about the situation since many of those communities’ residents come to Boardman to utilize services such as shopping and entertainment and that many of Boardman’s ambulance calls include residents from those communities.

The letter reiterated that Boardman has a contract with LifeTrans Ambulance and assures residents will have service. Trustees said that the agreement covers 95% of the township’s needs and provides two ambulances stationed in the community.

“We are disappointed that some communities are not interested in ensuring the safety

of all Mahoning County residents. Regardless of the misinformation and rhetoric being

spread, we will continue to ensure that the residents of Boardman Township will

always be cared for and safe,” trustees wrote.