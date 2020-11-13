Boardman to hold forum on proposed school funding legislation

The event will be live-streamed on the school's TV station

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman High School will hold a forum Monday on a proposal in the Ohio Legislature to change how state tax dollars are given to public schools.

The issue is complicated. You almost need a math degree to understand Ashtabula County State Representative John Patterson’s explanation of how Ohio’s state tax dollars will be divided fairly among the state’s 600-plus public school systems.

“You have this one bucket FAGI (Full Alliance Group, Inc.) average divided by number of students. FAGI median divided by number of students,” Patterson explained.

Patterson is one of the primary sponsors of House Bill 305, which he says if passed, will do one very important thing.

“It will do a great deal for our school districts ability to plan for the future,” he said.

Trumbull County State Senator Sean O’Brien says there are issues with how public schools in Ohio are funded.

“It was just a mishmash across the state,” O’Brien said. “What it’s trying to do is be a fair balance to provide fair and equitable funding for school funding.”

O’Brien supports the proposal because it will also help superintendents plan for the future.

“We make schools try and look five years out for a plan, but we only give them a two-year budget. So, every two years the budget changes,” O’Brien said.

Boardman Local Schools Treasurer Terry Armstrong is on board with the funding formula.

“I think it’s good for Boardman. I think it’s good for the state and a lot of district in the Mahoning Valley,” he said.

Armstrong says the new proposal has three advantages, it has a base amount of what it costs to teach every student, includes the income and property values of a community, and takes into account extra costs like transportation and special education.

For Boardman schools, it means an increase in state money from $2,000 per student to $3.400.

“This actually treats us a lot better because it takes into account a more fair calculation,” Armstrong said.

The proposal appears to have the votes to pass, but it will also shift the burden of paying for schools from property owners to people paying income tax.

Patterson says it’ll take an additional $1.9 billion dollars a year to pay for it, and they won’t get there overnight.

“This is only a blueprint because there isn’t the money for it right away,” Patterson said.

Monday night’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Boardman Performing Arts Center. In-person attendance is limited, but the forum will be live-streamed on the BSTV-TV YouTube channel.