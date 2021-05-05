Boardman teen to remain in custody following arrest on shooting charges

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman teenager is going to remain locked up at Mahoning County’s Juvenile Justice Center following an appearance in court Tuesday.



Jamia Dent is facing three counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Boardman over the weekend.

According to a police report, officers were called to Stadium Drive and Salinas Trail on Sunday, where gunshots were heard. They arrived to find a trail of blood behind an apartment complex and later received a call that one of the victims had driven himself to the hospital.

Police said two people had been shot — a female victim in the face and a male victim in the groin. Both were in critical condition, according to the report, though the male victim was stable when police arrived.

Police reported that they were able to identify Dent as the suspect after speaking with witnesses.

She was arrested Monday.

It will now be up to the judge to determine if the 17-year-old should be tried as an adult.

Dent has another hearing scheduled later this month.