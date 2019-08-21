Boardman teen accused of social media threats now facing federal charges

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Boardman teen is now facing federal charges for what investigators described as threats against law enforcement.

Justin Olsen, 18, was indicted on one count of threatening to assault and abet others to assault federal law enforcement officers engaged in the performance of official duties.

Posting under the username “ArmyOfChrist,” investigators say Olsen discussed mass shootings and talked about targeting Planned Parenthood.

One of the posts said, “go out of your way to break [gun] laws” and “stock up on stuff they could ban,” the FBI said.

When police arrested Olsen at his father’s home on Oakridge Drive in Boardman, agents said they found a large gun vault containing 26 guns, including AR-15-style rifles and shotguns.

When asked about the posts, Olsen told agents they were a joke.

Olsen’s father testified that the guns belonged to him, saying he’s a competitive shooter who taught his son about guns. He said Olsen had no access to the guns in the vault.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric B. Smith said Olsen’s comments need to be taken seriously.

He said Olsen’s comments are not protected by free speech, saying they crossed the line.

“Protecting citizens’ freedom of speech is a main priority for the FBI but when you call for the killing of federal officers, you have crossed the line. The FBI will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to assess and disrupt threats of physical harm to any citizen. Law enforcement encourages the public to report suspicious online or in-person behavior — see something, say something.”