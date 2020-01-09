Boardman teachers receive grants to put toward innovative student programs

The money will be used to fund innovative projects, like STEM programs

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman Education Association donated $2,000 to a group of teachers.

The money will be used to fund innovative projects across Boardman Schools that include STEM programs and incorporating movement into learning.

The Boardman Schools Fund for Educational Excellence is in charge of the grant program. Its president, Edie Davidson, says the money will enhance the learning process.

“The grants allow teachers to do more than they can with the money they receive from the school district. So this gives them an opportunity to make learning more fun,” he said.

Eight groups of teachers are included in the innovative learning program.

The total project value is just under $10,000.

Project leaders will make up the difference in community fundraisers later in the year.