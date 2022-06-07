BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Target store in Boardman is wrapping up a major renovation project that has been going on for the past several months.
Target has been renovating many of its stores nationwide — including the store at the Shops at Boardman Park.
The Mahoning County Building Inspector estimated the value of the work at $1.8 million. Boardman’s zoning inspector says another $44,000 will be done to the exterior to upgrade the pick-up area — along with parking and signage. New pick-up areas have already been built.
Target officials would not allow us inside but did send us before and after photos of the upgrades.
They include modern décor and fixtures, specialty LED lighting, new merchandise displays, a new pick-up and return area, additional self-checkout scanners, updated restrooms with touchless features and brand partnerships with Disney, Ulta and Apple.