Boardman takes top spot for low cost of living in Ohio, study says

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The best place to live in Ohio on a $50,000 salary is right here in Mahoning County, according to a new study.

GOBankingRates put together a list of the best places in each state for the average American to live, and Boardman takes the top spot in Ohio.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median U.S. worker salary was a little over $47,000 as of last month.

To come up with its list, GOBankingRates subtracted cost-of-living expenses for a year in each community from a $50,000 salary.

Since the median household income in Boardman is relatively high, people who live there have more left over after paying the bills, the study said.

According to GOBankingRates, the cost of basic necessities for a year in Boardman is about $28,156. After that, about $21,843 is left over from a $50,000 salary.

The study only looked at cities with at least 5,000 households and a median income of $45,000 to $55,000.