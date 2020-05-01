Boardman Subaru makes $14,000 donation to Second Harvest

Closings and delays
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local car dealership did its part on Friday to help make sure no one goes hungry.

As part of Subaru’s “Love Promise” to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts, the Boardman location donated $14,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank.

Boardman’s donation is part of Subaru of America’s commitment to providing 50 million meals to Feeding America.

“What’s happening today is the community is coming together, This support from Subaru and Rob Fellman, the Subaru dealership in Boardman, just shows how people have come together at this time when it’s needed,” said Michael Iberis, executive director of Second Harvest.

“In this time of need, the food bank here does some great work and it just goes along with the way we feel as we try to do the right thing and we try to be a part of the community, and we’re committed to our community and we’re happy to be able to do this for the Second Harvest Food Bank,” said Rob Fellman, president of Boardman Subaru.

Iberis said that the number of people coming to food pantries right now has gone up 40% because of layoffs.

