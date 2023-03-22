BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A sub shop in Boardman and a local non-profit are teaming up to raise money.

Jersey Mike’s, located at 813 Boardman Poland Rd., is hosting a “Day of Giving” on March 29.

One hundred percent of the day’s sales, not just profit, will go to Project MKC. The non-profit works to bring everyday necessities like diapers, toiletries and school supplies to children and families.

The diaper bank distributes over 100,000 diapers each month. Project MKC said it’s partnerships like these that help them assist the community.

“It can go toward purchasing diapers or toiletry items for our diaper bank. We distribute hundreds of thousands of wipes every year as well, so because 100 percent of donations that come to Project MKC are spent on programming, their contribution will really go a long way,” said Project MKC’s Program Director Colleen Gamble.

Jersey Mike’s is open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on March 29. Donations for Project MKC will also be accepted during the entire month of March.