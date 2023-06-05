BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students and staff at Robinwood Lane Elementary are honoring a student who died earlier this year.

Six-year-old Anastasia Weaver passed away suddenly on January 25, 2023, at Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman.

Monday, her classmates came together to remember her. They painted rocks to be placed in a memorial garden outside of the school.

School Counselor Jen Carey says they have spoken to the students about the loss of their classmate.

“Think about her and how much we miss her. That there is something that is going to be with us all the time in remembrance of her,” Carey said.

Anastasia’s family would like to thank Robinwood Lane Elementary and the Boardman School District for their support during this difficult time.