Boardman students register to vote

Students who will be 18 by the time of the election are eligible to register

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Following their Legacy Lockdown on Thursday, Boardman High School students were given the opportunity to register to vote.

This is the second year that students will be able to register following the drill. Students who will be 18 by the time of the election are eligible to register.

“Often, 17-year-olds don’t know that they can register before they’re 18, as long as they’ll be 18 before the general election; and the general election this year is November the third, so if their birthday falls before then, or if they’re 18 by then, they’ll be able to register, and they’ll be able to vote in the primary,” said Raymond Butler, board secretary of the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

The Ohio Primary Election is on March 17.

The deadline to register to vote is February 18.

You can check to see if you’re registered to vote and register on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.