Boardman students recognized for winning Green Team placemats

As Valley restaurants are opening up, you may notice some colorful placemats circulating in Boardman

by: Sarah Dorko

Courtesy of Boardman Local Schools

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – As Valley restaurants are opening up, you may notice some colorful placemats circulating in Boardman.

The Mahoning County Green Team’s annual placemat competition took place this spring. The theme was “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Don’t Litter.”

Nearly 750 students entered the competition and three of the nine first-place winners were from Boardman Local Schools.

Kelsie Rudolph, of Boardman Glenwood Junior High, was the first place winner for seventh grade.

Earth Day Poster Contest 2020, Kelsie Rudolph (1)

Zac Caldwell, of West Boulevard Elementary, was the first place winner for third grade.

Earth Day Poster Contest 2020, Zac Caldwell (2)

Evelyn Moore, of West Boulevard Elementary, was the first place winner for second grade.

Earth Day Poster Contest 2020, Evelyn Moore (3)

Sudents will receive laminated copies of their placemat, a $25 gift certificate, a bird feeder made from recycled goods and a certificate of award from the Green Team.

The teachers of the winning students are Dana McNight and Marcy Hughes from West Boulevard and Andrea Kratzer from Glenwood Jr. High.

“These schools also participate in other Green Team activities like the ‘Cash for Cans’ and ‘Christmas Ornament Contests,'” said Peg Flynn, with the Green Team.

The following are among the restaurants using the winning placemats:

  • American Legion Post 737
  • Belleria Canfield
  • Carchedi’s
  • Denny’s in Austintown
  • Dino’s
  • GiAngelo’s
  • Ellsworth VFW
  • Operating Engineers Hall
  • Perkins in Damascus
  • Royal Oaks
  • Saxon Club
  • Sebring VFW
  • Yankee Kitchen

The 3,000 placemats will be delivered to the restaurants by the middle of June.

