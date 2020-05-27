Boardman students recognized for winning Green Team placemats

As Valley restaurants are opening up, you may notice some colorful placemats circulating in Boardman

The Mahoning County Green Team’s annual placemat competition took place this spring. The theme was “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Don’t Litter.”

Nearly 750 students entered the competition and three of the nine first-place winners were from Boardman Local Schools.

Kelsie Rudolph, of Boardman Glenwood Junior High, was the first place winner for seventh grade.

Zac Caldwell, of West Boulevard Elementary, was the first place winner for third grade.

Evelyn Moore, of West Boulevard Elementary, was the first place winner for second grade.

Sudents will receive laminated copies of their placemat, a $25 gift certificate, a bird feeder made from recycled goods and a certificate of award from the Green Team.

The teachers of the winning students are Dana McNight and Marcy Hughes from West Boulevard and Andrea Kratzer from Glenwood Jr. High.

“These schools also participate in other Green Team activities like the ‘Cash for Cans’ and ‘Christmas Ornament Contests,'” said Peg Flynn, with the Green Team.

The following are among the restaurants using the winning placemats:

American Legion Post 737

Belleria Canfield

Carchedi’s

Denny’s in Austintown

Dino’s

GiAngelo’s

Ellsworth VFW

Operating Engineers Hall

Perkins in Damascus

Royal Oaks

Saxon Club

Sebring VFW

Yankee Kitchen

The 3,000 placemats will be delivered to the restaurants by the middle of June.