BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman High School (BHS) student is fighting bone cancer for the second time.

WKBN 27 First News told you about how sophomore Alex Perry was first diagnosed with stage 3 osteosarcoma two years ago while in 8th grade. He lost his leg, learned to walk again and the cancer went into remission. In August, the cancer returned.

Since Perry loves Legos, leaders from the National Honor Society, Studnet Government and Emerging Leaders got together and sold Lego-inspired t-shirts, featuring a Lego Spartan.

Courtesy: Boardman Local Schools

More than 600 shirts were sold. On Wednesday, students across the district will be wearing the shirts that say “No Spartan Fights Alone” in support of Perry.

In addition, Chik-fil-A, at 480 Boardman-Canfield Raod, is holding a fundraiser for Perry on Nov. 15, donating 10% of the day’s proceeds to the Perry family. You have to use the Chik-fil-A app for the fundraiser. The owner of the Boardman Chik-fil-A, Bill James, is a Boardman graduate.

A basket raffle is also happening beginning Nov. 15, which will run until Dec. 10. You can find information about that online.