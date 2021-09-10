Boardman students plant tree, share silence in remembrance of 9/11

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman School continued the tradition Friday of planting a tree in honor of the victims of 9/11.

Students at Stadium Drive Elementary were outside at 8:46 a.m. and gathered around the tree in a moment of silence to honor the victims of 9/11. That’s the exact time the first plane hit the World Trade Center.

The students hadn’t been born yet at the time of the attacks but heard from officers and firefighters about the importance of remembering.

The Boardman High School Pep Band was also played music during the event