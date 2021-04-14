Boardman students paint school panels as part of service day project

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Boardman Glenwood Junior High School started their Global Youth Service Day project on Wednesday.

Nearly 20 students spent the afternoon painting panels outside the school, something that hasn’t been done since the 1990s.

The project is being funded by a $2,000 grant from Serve Ohio.

“This actually was our Student Leadership president’s idea. She said the outside of the school wasn’t that great looking, and I said well what can we do to fix it? She said paint!” said Student Leadership Advisor Laura Frost.

Global Youth Service Day is Saturday, April 24. Other students and staff will be out that day to finish as much painting as possible.

There are about 100 panels that need to be painted.